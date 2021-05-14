Bitcoin SV Price Tops $334.73 (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 13% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $6.27 billion and approximately $1.71 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for $334.73 or 0.00665090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,328.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,301.23 or 0.02585492 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.20 or 0.00071930 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001885 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003014 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,732,702 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

