BitTorrent (BTT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.42 Billion

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 14th. One BitTorrent coin can now be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion and approximately $1.42 billion worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitTorrent has traded down 28.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitTorrent alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00022657 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00031530 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00012678 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00014415 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003581 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00005370 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002367 BTC.

BitTorrent Profile

BitTorrent (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,952,625,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.