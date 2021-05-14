BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Receives $8.46 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.46.

BB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on BlackBerry from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on BlackBerry from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

NYSE BB traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $7.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,581,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,906,133. BlackBerry has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $28.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.66.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 86.01%. The business had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackBerry will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackBerry news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 16,304 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction on Friday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $142,333.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 249.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 1,986.3% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

