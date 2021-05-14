BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,229 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,365 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 16,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,852 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 16,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the fourth quarter worth $28,000.

BHK stock opened at $15.71 on Friday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $16.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.88.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. This is a boost from BlackRock Core Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

