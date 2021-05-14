Block-Logic Hits Market Cap of $664,947.26 (BLTG)

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded 42.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 14th. One Block-Logic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0290 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Block-Logic has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. Block-Logic has a market cap of $664,947.26 and $2,263.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000126 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001299 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000137 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000157 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000077 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 46.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Block-Logic Coin Profile

BLTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 coins and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 coins. The official website for Block-Logic is block-logic.com. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “As of July 2018, Block-Logic Technology Group and the token BLTG has been created from the Bitcoin-Lightning project. After a community-wide vote, it was decided that the project should be managed by community members rather than the original developers. The name was changed to avoid confusion with other similarly named projects and to better represent the vision and goals of the new project. All services will be made accessible through industry standard Application Programming Interfaces (API), enabling the integration between not only products developed by Block-Logic but also partners and 3rd party developers. Reward Allocation Reduction:”Every six months (or 262,080 blocks) the rewards per Block will be reduced by 1 until rewards per block are at 5. Rewards percentages for Masternodes, Staking and Governance will remain the same. It is expected that when the rewards are reduced to 5, the supply to the network will be sustainable and the increase or decrease of supply will be negligible to the number of tokens in circulation year on year. Block-Logic reserves the right to revisit and adjust the tokenomics annually.” “

Block-Logic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Block-Logic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Block-Logic using one of the exchanges listed above.

