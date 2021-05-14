Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Issues Earnings Results

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 1.39%.

Shares of Blue Bird stock traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,787. The company has a market capitalization of $725.79 million, a P/E ratio of 59.49 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.06. Blue Bird has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $28.90.

In related news, General Counsel Paul Yousif sold 4,053 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $109,552.59. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 20,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,113.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Phil Horlock sold 8,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $232,869.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 423,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,419,927.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,512,681 shares of company stock valued at $39,192,422 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLBD. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blue Bird from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Blue Bird from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

