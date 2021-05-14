Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $31.00. The stock had previously closed at $24.74, but opened at $25.91. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. Blue Bird shares last traded at $26.61, with a volume of 1,580 shares.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.
In other news, General Counsel Paul Yousif sold 4,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $109,552.59. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 20,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,113.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $38,850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,512,681 shares of company stock valued at $39,192,422. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The stock has a market cap of $725.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.49 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.06.
Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 1.39%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blue Bird Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.
About Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD)
Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.
Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help
Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.