Blue Chip Partners Inc. Acquires Shares of 97,020 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 97,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,907,000. Blue Chip Partners Inc. owned about 2.53% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at $228,000. Harbor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Vista Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at $485,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the period.

Shares of RYE traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,456. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $20.15 and a 1 year high of $45.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.78 and its 200 day moving average is $35.34.

