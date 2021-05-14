Blue Chip Partners Inc. Buys 115 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,672,000. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,235,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,618,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,091,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,894,000 after purchasing an additional 16,883 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.25. 77,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,937,473. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.13. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $72.53 and a 12 month high of $108.71.

