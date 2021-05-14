Blue Chip Partners Inc. Decreases Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. lessened its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,843 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises 2.2% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $14,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp raised its position in McDonald’s by 0.9% in the first quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 4,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank OZK raised its position in McDonald’s by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank OZK now owns 4,815 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MCD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.37.

MCD traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $231.80. 32,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,065,740. The company has a market cap of $172.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.73. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $167.85 and a one year high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

