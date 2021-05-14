Blue Chip Partners Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $5.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $417.27. 262,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,556,692. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $412.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $383.75. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $275.00 and a 52-week high of $424.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.