Blue Chip Partners Inc. Trims Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 954 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,276 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Monday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total transaction of $345,158.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,840,372 shares of company stock worth $543,294,071 in the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.87.

Facebook stock traded up $7.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $312.60. 579,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,531,699. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $305.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.66. The company has a market cap of $886.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $200.69 and a one year high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

