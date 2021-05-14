Bluzelle Market Capitalization Hits $114.36 Million (BLZ)

Bluzelle (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded 19.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. Bluzelle has a total market capitalization of $114.36 million and approximately $81.56 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bluzelle coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000809 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bluzelle has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00088415 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00020592 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002297 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $519.99 or 0.01056284 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.10 or 0.00067238 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.93 or 0.00111585 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00060471 BTC.

Bluzelle Profile

BLZ is a coin. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 287,019,339 coins. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bluzelle’s official website is bluzelle.com . The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle is a decentralized, scalable database service that aims to provide an effective data storage solution for the newly emerging blockchain ecosystem. It provides a solution to the scaling problems that developers of decentralized applications (dApps) face while using centralized infrastructure and traditional cloud-based databases. Bluzelle uses reliable ”swarm” technology, in which it stores tiny bits of data in groups of nodes or “swarms” which are distributed across the globe. Since this makes it independent of single data centres, Bluzelle’s scaling ability is limitless. Bluzelle adjusts the number of nodes and their location dynamically, reducing request time and improving overall performance. Bluzelle's swarm technology makes it extremely reliable as it redundantly stores pieces of data across the globe, eliminating a single point of failure. Since there are no data centres, Bluzelle’s resources are provided by network “producers”, who earn funds and pass on the savings to users. “

Buying and Selling Bluzelle

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bluzelle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bluzelle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

