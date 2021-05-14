BMO Capital Markets Increases Leon’s Furniture (OTCMKTS:LEFUF) Price Target to C$25.00

Leon’s Furniture (OTCMKTS:LEFUF) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of LEFUF traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 380. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.23. Leon’s Furniture has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $18.17.

Get Leon's Furniture alerts:

Leon’s Furniture Company Profile

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies. In addition, it offers household furniture, electronics, and appliance repair services; and credit insurance products.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Leon's Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leon's Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.