Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Boingo Wireless, Inc. is a Wi-Fi software and services provider. Boingo users can access the mobile Internet via Boingo Network locations that include the airports, hotel chains, cafés and coffee shops, restaurants, convention centers and metropolitan hot zones. The company provides its solutions to individual users and partners consisting of telecom operators, network operators, cable companies, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, and communications companies. Boingo Wireless, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WIFI. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. William Blair downgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut shares of Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.86.

Boingo Wireless stock opened at $13.95 on Wednesday. Boingo Wireless has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.02. The company has a market cap of $624.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.86 and a beta of 1.08.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a negative return on equity of 17.43%. Sell-side analysts predict that Boingo Wireless will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Boingo Wireless news, CTO Derek Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total value of $421,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 32,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,385.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless in the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 147.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,876 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Boingo Wireless during the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Boingo Wireless during the 1st quarter worth $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Carrier Services, Military, Multifamily, Legacy, and Private Networks and Emerging Technologies.

