Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and set a $54.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.40.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BCC opened at $71.23 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.78. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $26.61 and a 12-month high of $78.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

In other news, Director Mack L. Hogans sold 2,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $199,390.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,094.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $156,768.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,694.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,791 shares of company stock valued at $512,154. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boise Cascade during the first quarter worth $71,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 3,500.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.