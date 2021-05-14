Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Truist raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $54.00. The company traded as high as $41.39 and last traded at $40.99, with a volume of 2232 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.92.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,557,000 after purchasing an additional 36,440 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,572,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 346.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 19,025 shares during the period.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.06. The company has a market cap of $820.01 million, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 4.09%. As a group, analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile (NYSE:BCEI)

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

