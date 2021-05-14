Bondly (BONDLY) Price Tops $0.31 on Exchanges

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. During the last seven days, Bondly has traded down 31.1% against the dollar. One Bondly coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000604 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bondly has a total market capitalization of $31.84 million and $1.99 million worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.64 or 0.00089964 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00020375 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $559.95 or 0.01103734 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00070915 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.78 or 0.00113896 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00063616 BTC.

About Bondly

BONDLY is a coin. It was first traded on December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bondly is bondlyfinance.medium.com . Bondly’s official website is www.bondly.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

Bondly Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bondly should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bondly using one of the exchanges listed above.

