Bonk (BONK) Price Tops $0.42 on Exchanges

Bonk (CURRENCY:BONK) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Bonk has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $56,714.00 worth of Bonk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bonk coin can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000682 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Bonk has traded down 31% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.90 or 0.00092500 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00020083 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 36.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $607.52 or 0.01198193 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.69 or 0.00066436 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.51 or 0.00113425 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00064072 BTC.

Bonk Profile

Bonk is a coin. It launched on July 8th, 2020. Bonk’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. The official message board for Bonk is medium.com/@bonktoken . Bonk’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken . Bonk’s official website is bonktoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Bonk Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bonk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bonk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

