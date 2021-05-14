Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) PT Raised to C$4.50

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Acumen Capital from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. Acumen Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.13% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Haywood Securities upped their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. CIBC reiterated a “na” rating on shares of Bonterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Bonterra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.82.

Get Bonterra Energy alerts:

Shares of Bonterra Energy stock opened at C$4.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.52. Bonterra Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.98 and a 1-year high of C$4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$142.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.23). The firm had revenue of C$31.76 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Bonterra Energy will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.