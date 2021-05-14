Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Purchased by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 46 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in Booking by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Booking by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

BKNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,416.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,207.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,385.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,182.62. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,303.25 and a 1-year high of $2,516.00. The stock has a market cap of $90.62 billion, a PE ratio of 66.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.