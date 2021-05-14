Boson Protocol Trading Down 13.6% Over Last Week (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. Boson Protocol has a total market cap of $56.05 million and approximately $3.32 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be bought for $2.81 or 0.00005544 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $381.09 or 0.00750866 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005577 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00019444 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $968.53 or 0.01908299 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000767 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Boson Protocol Coin Profile

BOSON is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,922,111 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Buying and Selling Boson Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

