Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.74 Per Share

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Boston Properties in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.34 EPS.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

BXP has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.73.

Shares of BXP traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.06. 1,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,982. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.63. Boston Properties has a 52-week low of $69.69 and a 52-week high of $110.54. The company has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $713.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total transaction of $531,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,316,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.92%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.