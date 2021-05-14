Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Issues Earnings Results

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 45.10% and a negative net margin of 38.26%.

NASDAQ:BOXL traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.21. The company had a trading volume of 47,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,461,297. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $125.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 3.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.14. Boxlight has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $4.65.

BOXL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of Boxlight from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Boxlight in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Boxlight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

