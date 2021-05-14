Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Given New C$260.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$265.00 to C$260.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BYDGF. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from $263.00 to $248.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $248.67.

Shares of Boyd Group Services stock remained flat at $$182.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $181.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.67. Boyd Group Services has a 52 week low of $140.93 and a 52 week high of $194.80.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

