Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Price Target Cut to $248.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $263.00 to $248.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Boyd Group Services from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Boyd Group Services from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price target on Boyd Group Services from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut Boyd Group Services from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $248.67.

Boyd Group Services stock remained flat at $$182.35 during midday trading on Thursday. Boyd Group Services has a twelve month low of $140.93 and a twelve month high of $194.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.67.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

