BP (NYSE:BP) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of BP (NYSE:BP) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

BP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of BP from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of BP from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered shares of BP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.24.

NYSE BP opened at $26.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. BP has a 12-month low of $14.74 and a 12-month high of $28.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.35. BP had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $36.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BP will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of BP by 430.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,142,673 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $76,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550,557 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BP by 628.4% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,883,706 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $38,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,098 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of BP by 24.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 709,471 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,276,000 after purchasing an additional 137,726 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BP by 5.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 503,729 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,266,000 after purchasing an additional 28,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of BP by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 487,010 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,993,000 after purchasing an additional 198,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

