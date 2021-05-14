bpost SA/NV’s (BPOSY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded bpost SA/NV from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BPOSY opened at $12.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.24. bpost SA/NV has a 12-month low of $6.62 and a 12-month high of $12.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

bpost SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Mail & Retail Solutions, and Parcels & Logistics segments. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

