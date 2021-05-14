Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

BNTGY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Brenntag from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brenntag from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Baader Bank lowered shares of Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

BNTGY traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.00. The stock had a trading volume of 19,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,718. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.44. Brenntag has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $18.70.

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. Brenntag had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 13.03%. As a group, analysts forecast that Brenntag will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

