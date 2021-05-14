Brewin Dolphin’s (BRW) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BRW. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.10) price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 379 ($4.95) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 384.86 ($5.03).

Shares of BRW stock traded up GBX 11.50 ($0.15) on Thursday, reaching GBX 343 ($4.48). 945,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,794. Brewin Dolphin has a 52 week low of GBX 223.50 ($2.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 352 ($4.60). The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 20.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 328.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 300.31.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a GBX 4.60 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. Brewin Dolphin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.03%.

In other news, insider Siobhan Boylan sold 21,607 shares of Brewin Dolphin stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 332 ($4.34), for a total value of £71,735.24 ($93,722.55). Also, insider Toby Strauss purchased 65,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 303 ($3.96) per share, for a total transaction of £199,677 ($260,879.28).

Brewin Dolphin Company Profile

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

