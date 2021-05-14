Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brickell Biotech had a negative return on equity of 187.45% and a negative net margin of 990.67%.

Shares of NASDAQ BBI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,023,764. Brickell Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $2.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.97. The company has a market cap of $54.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.34.

Get Brickell Biotech alerts:

In other Brickell Biotech news, CEO Robert Busard Brown purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.18 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,957 shares in the company, valued at $220,609.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brickell Biotech in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brickell Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

About Brickell Biotech

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary axillary hyperhidrosis.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Brickell Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brickell Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.