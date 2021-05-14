Bridge Oracle Market Cap Hits $1.17 Billion (BRG)

Bridge Oracle (CURRENCY:BRG) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. Bridge Oracle has a total market cap of $1.17 billion and approximately $52.09 million worth of Bridge Oracle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bridge Oracle coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000287 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bridge Oracle has traded down 24.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.13 or 0.00627646 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00081490 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.12 or 0.00240175 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00005172 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $613.71 or 0.01207009 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00037083 BTC.

About Bridge Oracle

Bridge Oracle was first traded on August 22nd, 2020. Bridge Oracle’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,002,167,205 coins. Bridge Oracle’s official Twitter account is @bridge_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bridge Oracle’s official website is bridge.link

According to CryptoCompare, “Due to their nature,blockchain systems are not able to access real-world data. Bridge oracle system is a technology through which external data can be injected. Beside blockchain technology, oracle system is a vital requirement using which blockchain platforms acquire flexibility of handling all kind of applications and digital autonomous organizations by accessing external data. Availability of an oracle system on a blockchain network, make it to be externally-aware. In fact oracles are a kind of technology through which users are able to inject real-world data into their smart contracts. Bridge oracle has issued its dedicated tokens dubbed Bridge Token (BRG) in TRON blockchain. The purpose of this token is creating a more affordable payment method for clients to pay for Bridge oracle services with a significant discount in comparison to pay with TRX. “

Bridge Oracle Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bridge Oracle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bridge Oracle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bridge Oracle using one of the exchanges listed above.

