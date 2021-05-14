BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 477,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,748,000 after acquiring an additional 8,690 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 22,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 10,489 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 889,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,509,000 after acquiring an additional 63,781 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 55,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 5,663 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,164,000 after purchasing an additional 135,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.25.

Shares of IR opened at $47.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.56 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $52.12.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

