BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 509 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

Separately, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.42.

PKI stock opened at $141.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.35. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.60 and a 52 week high of $162.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.84 and its 200 day moving average is $137.08. The firm has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 100.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.