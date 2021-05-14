BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 65 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Markel were worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Markel in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Markel by 60.0% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Markel in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Markel by 33.3% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Markel news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,092.20 per share, with a total value of $98,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,511. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,199.36, for a total value of $1,799,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,352 shares in the company, valued at $105,965,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $4,802,524 over the last ninety days. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Markel stock opened at $1,212.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Markel Co. has a one year low of $761.06 and a one year high of $1,250.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,181.19 and its 200 day moving average is $1,073.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MKL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Markel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,144.00.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

