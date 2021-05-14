BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,581,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,373,394,000 after buying an additional 481,686 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,406,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $539,274,000 after buying an additional 675,466 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,072,708 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $411,341,000 after buying an additional 45,574 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,045,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $401,070,000 after buying an additional 79,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $283,431,000 after buying an additional 151,489 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $422.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $397.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $383.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $319.71 and a 12-month high of $447.50.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.61 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. Equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.96, for a total transaction of $1,120,496.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 6,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.50, for a total transaction of $2,858,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,634,702.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,568 shares of company stock worth $7,235,697 in the last ninety days. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DPZ shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $430.93.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

