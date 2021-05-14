Brokerages Anticipate Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Will Announce Earnings of $3.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) will post earnings per share of $3.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.08 to $4.23. Discover Financial Services posted earnings of ($1.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 352.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full year earnings of $12.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.34 to $15.73. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $11.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.21 to $13.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Discover Financial Services.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.13.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $114.73 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $35.05 and a 1 year high of $121.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.51. The firm has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

In other news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $1,059,811.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,564.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total transaction of $443,469.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,810.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,794 shares of company stock worth $3,213,580 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after purchasing an additional 49,933 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 84.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

