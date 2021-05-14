Brokerages Anticipate Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) to Post $0.21 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) will announce $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Energy Transfer’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.26. Energy Transfer reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $1.29. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Energy Transfer.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.73 billion. Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. Energy Transfer’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on ET shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

In other news, Director Ray W. Washburne acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 123,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,052.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 364,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 71,900 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,066,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,593,000 after acquiring an additional 17,753 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. 36.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.11. 39,078,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,793,803. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of -101.10 and a beta of 2.54. Energy Transfer has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $10.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.153 dividend. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 42.07%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Earnings History and Estimates for Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET)

