Brokerages Anticipate ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to Announce $1.22 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) will announce $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.16. ServiceNow reported earnings per share of $1.23 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full-year earnings of $5.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $5.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $7.54. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ServiceNow.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $605.55.

In other news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.37, for a total value of $79,559.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,414.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.82, for a total transaction of $542,107.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,933,265.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,019 shares of company stock valued at $9,770,512. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 685.7% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 372.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 56.8% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $454.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $515.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $526.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.89, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $351.51 and a 52-week high of $598.37.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

