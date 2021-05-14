Brokerages Anticipate S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Will Announce Earnings of $3.17 Per Share

Analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) will post earnings of $3.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for S&P Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.25 and the lowest is $3.05. S&P Global reported earnings per share of $3.40 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full year earnings of $12.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.65 to $12.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $13.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.60 to $14.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover S&P Global.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.00.

S&P Global stock traded up $10.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $379.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,888,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,436. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $375.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. S&P Global has a 1-year low of $290.08 and a 1-year high of $397.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

