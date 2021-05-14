Brokerages Expect BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) to Announce $0.73 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) to post $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BWX Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the highest is $0.74. BWX Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that BWX Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BWX Technologies.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 61.50% and a net margin of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Maxim Group lifted their target price on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

BWX Technologies stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,742. BWX Technologies has a 52 week low of $49.60 and a 52 week high of $68.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 32.06%.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $67,340.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,913,597.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,300 shares of company stock worth $148,512 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 54,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 39.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 6.0% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BWX Technologies (BWXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.