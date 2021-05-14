Brokerages Expect Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) to Announce -$0.39 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) will announce earnings per share of ($0.39) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Carvana’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.55). Carvana reported earnings of ($0.62) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CVNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.00.

NYSE:CVNA opened at $223.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.18. Carvana has a one year low of $83.10 and a one year high of $323.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.24. The stock has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.00 and a beta of 2.52.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.86, for a total value of $3,078,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,318,235.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 5,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.94, for a total value of $1,414,608.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 960,032 shares of company stock valued at $265,650,843 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Carvana by 65,875.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Carvana by 254.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at $1,442,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at $441,000. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Carvana by 239.6% during the 4th quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 577,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,278,000 after purchasing an additional 407,264 shares in the last quarter. 48.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

