Brokerages Expect Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.27. Hudbay Minerals posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 146.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $1.81. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hudbay Minerals.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $313.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.07 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS.

HBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $12.00 to $13.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. CIBC boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.34.

Shares of NYSE:HBM traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,407. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $9.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.81.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.0079 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 131.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 355,028 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 201,611 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 383,864 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 102,589 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,717,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,850 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

