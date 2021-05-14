Brokerages Expect Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) to Announce -$0.85 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) will post ($0.85) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Odonate Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.75). Odonate Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.99) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Odonate Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.43) to ($1.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Odonate Therapeutics.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.09).

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Odonate Therapeutics from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen downgraded Odonate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Odonate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Lifesci Capital downgraded Odonate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Odonate Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.38.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $46,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 70.2% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 282.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 139.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 11,477 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Odonate Therapeutics stock opened at $2.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $115.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.66. Odonate Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $46.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.56.

About Odonate Therapeutics

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapeutics that improves and extends the lives of patients with cancer. It focuses on the development of tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that belongs to a class of drugs known as taxanes, which are used in the treatment of cancer.

