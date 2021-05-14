Brokerages Expect Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Will Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.84 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Owens & Minor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the highest is $0.86. Owens & Minor reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 320%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Owens & Minor will report full-year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $4.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Owens & Minor.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.58. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Owens & Minor to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.05.

In other news, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 28,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total value of $1,064,717.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 327,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,424,829.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shana Carol Neal sold 4,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $131,944.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,434,711.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,566 shares of company stock worth $3,904,540 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OMI stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 876,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,819. Owens & Minor has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $39.45. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.57, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. This is a positive change from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.79%.

Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

