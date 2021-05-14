Brokerages Set Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Target Price at $132.17

Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $132.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CDLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ CDLX opened at $88.36 on Tuesday. Cardlytics has a 12-month low of $45.63 and a 12-month high of $161.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -52.60 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 6.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.64.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.96 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 23.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cardlytics will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cardlytics news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.21, for a total transaction of $314,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 240,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,873,146.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kirk Somers sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.88, for a total transaction of $1,074,192.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,209 shares in the company, valued at $5,269,806.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,334 shares of company stock worth $7,370,350 over the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the first quarter worth $299,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 178.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the first quarter worth $413,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 31.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 10,094 shares during the period. Finally, Pier Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 5.5% during the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 94,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

