Brokerages Set MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) PT at $57.30

MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.30.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MTYFF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of MTY Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from $50.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

OTCMKTS:MTYFF traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744. MTY Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.18 and a fifty-two week high of $47.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.25 and its 200-day moving average is $40.75.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

