Brokerages Set MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) PT at $57.30

Posted by on May 14th, 2021

MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.30.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MTYFF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of MTY Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from $50.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

OTCMKTS:MTYFF traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744. MTY Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.18 and a fifty-two week high of $47.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.25 and its 200-day moving average is $40.75.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Analyst Recommendations for MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF)

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.