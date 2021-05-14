Brokerages Set NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Price Target at C$35.22

Shares of NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$34.67.

NFI has been the topic of several analyst reports. ATB Capital reduced their target price on NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on NFI Group to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities upped their target price on NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of TSE:NFI traded up C$0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$25.35. 256,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,224. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.78 and its 200 day moving average price is C$25.61. NFI Group has a 12 month low of C$13.48 and a 12 month high of C$32.74.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$927.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$838.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NFI Group will post 1.2899999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. NFI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.36%.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

