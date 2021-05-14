Brokerages Set Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target at $311.83

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $311.83.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPOT. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 30.9% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Quest Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPOT stock traded up $3.51 on Tuesday, reaching $220.58. The company had a trading volume of 90,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,008. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $146.94 and a 1 year high of $387.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $266.34 and its 200 day moving average is $296.07. The company has a market cap of $39.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.96 and a beta of 1.64.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.46% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Spotify Technology’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

