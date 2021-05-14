Brokerages Set Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Target Price at $13.60

Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.60.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Surface Oncology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Surface Oncology stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.70. 5,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,478,073. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.53 and its 200-day moving average is $9.09. Surface Oncology has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $14.40. The stock has a market cap of $334.40 million, a P/E ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts predict that Surface Oncology will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Novare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. 51.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 (IgG4) monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; SRF813 targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8 to deplete immuno-suppressive cells.

